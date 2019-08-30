Lufkin woman accused of steal $39K from employer indicted

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County jury indicted a woman in connection with allegations that she stole nearly $40,000 from a business where she had worked as an office manager.
When the Angelina County grand jury met on Wednesday, they indicted Susan Michelle Wark, of Lufkin, on two charges - aggregated theft between $30,000 and $150,000 against the elderly and misapplication of fiduciary property between $2,500 and $30,000 against the elderly.
The indictment list stated that the offense dates were Jan. 23, 2012, and Aug. 8, 2018.
At the time of Wark’s arrest on Nov. 8, 2018, she was originally charged with theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000. She was released from the jail later that day after she posted bail on an unspecified bond amount.
According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation began on Aug. 9 when the owner of a Lufkin business contacted the police and said he felt his office manager had been stealing from the business.
The owner said Wark had been in charge of his office for many years and an audit revealed Wark had been giving herself duplicate checks many times dating back to at least 2012.
The affidavit states Wark stole a total of $39,085.33 dating back to 2012.
