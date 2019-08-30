New law enables Texas patients to see physical therapist without physician referral

“Texas Hospital Association, Texas Medical Association, and Texas Orthopedic Association all spoke against it, but did come to the compromise we have now,” said Laurie Hurst, PT, DPT at NRG Aquatic Physical Therapy in Nacogdoches. “We have a limited period of time where can see a patient without a referral. That is to prevent things from going on too long if they really do need a medical referral to their doctor.”