Oncor on scene to repair downed line causing power outages in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Roughly one-third of Lufkin’s city limits, from North Brentwood substation to the Timberland Drive at Ford Chapel Road area is without power Thursday night, according to Lufkin Police Department.
A downed power line is the cause, officials say, but they are not yet certain what caused the line to be damaged.
Lufkin police say Oncor is at the scene and are working to restore power. They do not have an estimate on power restoration at this time.
Police ask that you not call dispatch to report the outage. They are aware, and do not want to tie up the lines for actual emergency calls.
You can monitor and report outages on Oncor’s site: CLICK HERE
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.