SFA student-athletes pulled due to eligibility issues with NCAA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From SFA Sports Information Director Charlie Hurley:
During the spring of 2019, the SFA athletics department discovered previous certification and eligibility issues with several student-athletes. Until this issue is resolved, the student-athletes affected will continue to be withheld from competitions. SFA is committed to academic and athletic excellence, and we take seriously any issues or situations that would be counter to our vision, values and standards of behavior.
We are working with the NCAA to resolve these issues and appreciate their assistance and support. Due to the nature of this situation, we cannot comment any further.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.