VIDEO: Crockett police release footage of driver crashing into embroidery store

CROCKETT, TEXAS (KTRE) - A woman has been arrested after she allegedly crashed into an embroidery store on the Crockett square while under the influence of drugs.
The Crockett Police Department released video of a driver crashing into Crockett Embroidery, located on 100 block of South 5th Street. They reported the crash occurred at about 7:01 p.m. on Aug. 25.
Crockett police said no one, including the driver, was injured in the crash.
Police on scene determined the driver, identified as 30-year-old Kantriy Markeshia Burton, was under the influence of drugs. Crockett police said Burton also admitted to having just smoked PCP.
Burton was initially charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor. According to Crockett police, the charge was enhanced after it was discovered Burton had been recently convicted of two other DWI-related offenses.
According to Crockett police, Burton is now charged with driving while intoxicated 3rd or more, a 3rd degree felony.
