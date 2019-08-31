Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Scattered showers and thunderstorms still moving through East Texas this afternoon. Additional cloud cover and rainfall keeping areas north of I-20 much cooler than the remainder of East Texas. Our rain chances diminish as we head into our later evening hours but the partly cloudy skies will stick around for most of the area through tomorrow morning. Sunday morning starts out in the lower to middle 70s but temperatures will quickly warm back up into the middle 90s during the afternoon hours. We could see a few scattered showers tomorrow but most of East Texas will stay dry. Even drier conditions and sunny skies expected for your Labor Day with another round of middle 90s during the heat of the day. Our weather pattern remains fairly quiet through the rest of next week. Partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the middle 90s. Isolated rain chances return on Friday. Easterly winds expected to stick around through at least next Friday, meaning less humidity and overall a better “feel” outside despite our middle 90s.