Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here's the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with showers and thundershowers mainly north of I-20. These will continue to move south throughout the morning. Once that round of wet weather moves through we will be clear for the late morning and early afternoon, however, more rain is on the way. Showers and isolated thundershowers will begin popping up in the mid-afternoon bringing brief periods of heavy rainfall. Due to the showers and cloud cover, temperatures will only warm to the lower 90s. We should dry out once the sun goes down. Tomorrow we will remain dry and sunny with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. Similar conditions will carry over into Monday as well. Mostly sunny skies and mid-90s will be the story for the rest of the coming work week.