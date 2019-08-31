Slingshot bike riders honor woman with cancer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas woman’s battle with cancer left her unable to enjoy one of her passions: riding motorcycles. Her son-in-law began asking around for her to be given a ride in a Slingshot, a similar vehicle with two wheels in front and one in the back.
It all started when Em Herod’s son-in-law David Pennock went to Facebook to try to get her a ride in a slingshot.
“It just blew up," I had people from all over Texas wanting to come give my mother-in-law a ride in a slingshot. North Houston Slingshots out of Houston gave us a free slingshot to give her a ride.”
Their story quickly caught the attention of other enthusiast groups who wanted to show their support. Riders for Life and Sling Life out of Houston came for the ride, along with SS-22 out of Dallas.
“A lot of people can’t ride on two wheels anymore because they have some kind of disability, but a slingshot allows you to still get that feeling of living that motorcycle life,” one rider said.
Herod was carried to her slingshot and riders presented a flag to wave while she rode. Her slingshot lead the pack down the road and she waved with a smile, feeling the joy of riding again.
“They are an amazing group of people just to try to get my mother a ride, a last wish, and I think that is truly amazing. There really is good people in this world,” said Jackie Pennock, Herod’s daughter.
Over fifty riders and family members came to show their support for Herod. After her ride in the slingshot, her son-in-law said she was smiling from ear to ear.
