SOURCE: Texans Jadeveon Clowney to sign franchise tender, be traded to Seattle Seahawks

(KLTV) - Houston Texans Defensive End Jadeveon Clowney is in Seattle and is about to sign his franchise tender.
According to a report from ESPN, this will allow the Houston Texans to trade Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks.
The report said in exchange for Clowney, the Texans are receiving a 2020 third-round pick, DE/OLB Barkevious Mingo and LB Jacob Martin.
The report said Clowney chose not to sign his franchise tender this offseason, which is worth $15.967 million for the 2019 season. Clowney will have to sign the tender in order to complete the trade.
