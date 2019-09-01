Baylor too strong for ‘Jacks in season opener

This was the fifth time the two schools played each other and SFA had never scored on the Bears’ defense. That all changed in the first quarter after Baylor opened up with two quick scores, including a 16 yard touchdown pass from Charlie Brewer to Henderson native Trestan Ebner, SFA transfer quarterback Trae Self led the 'Jacks on an 11-play 75 yard scoring drive that concluded with him diving into the endzone.