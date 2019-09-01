Baylor too strong for ‘Jacks in season opener

WACO, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks out of the FCS could not overcome the size of Baylor out of the Big 12 in their 2019 season opener falling to the Bears 56-17.
This was the fifth time the two schools played each other and SFA had never scored on the Bears’ defense. That all changed in the first quarter after Baylor opened up with two quick scores, including a 16 yard touchdown pass from Charlie Brewer to Henderson native Trestan Ebner, SFA transfer quarterback Trae Self led the 'Jacks on an 11-play 75 yard scoring drive that concluded with him diving into the endzone.
Baylor pulled away in the second quarter with 21 unanswered points including a 21 yard and 11 yard rushing touchdown.
Storm Ruiz added three more points in the forth quarter and running back Josh McGowen scored on a one-yard touchdown run.
First-year head coach Colby Carthel and his staff will head back to Nacogdoches and prepare for their home opener Sept. 7 against Tarleton State. Kickoff is set for 6 pm at Homer Bryce Stadium.
