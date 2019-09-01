SFA shifting focus from Baylor loss to showdown with Tarleton

“I have told everybody all year that Tarleton will be the second most talented team we play all year,” Carthel said. “I think they will have more talent then any team we see in the Southland. They have tremendous players. We ran up against them twice last year [at Texas A&M Commerce]. There are very few times in the past 6 years we showed up and didn’t have the better team and it happened to us twice last year. We know we have to improve a lot between now and next Saturday to have a chance."