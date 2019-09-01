SFA shifting focus from Baylor loss to showdown with Tarleton

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks are putting the 56-17 Saturday loss to Baylor in the back pocket and moving forward.
It really isn’t a surprise that SFA, a Football Championship Subdivision school, would lose to Baylor. What might be surprising was the Lumberjacks showing promise throughout the game. The 'Jacks were down 21-14 after the first quarter but then Baylor went on a 35-0 run in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. SFA outsocred Baylor in the 4th, 10-7.
“I am pleased with our guys to keep playing and never give up,” Carthel said. “We had great effort and there were some good plays out there at the beginning and end and we have to clean some stuff up in the middle.”
On offense, Trae Self brought home the first of two touchdowns for the 'Jacks offense. It was the first time that SFA scored in their five games against Baylor. Self threw for 140 yards. On defense Quin Jones came up with a game-high 10 tackles and a forced fumble.
SFA will return to work this week on their home opener against Tarleton State Sept.7 at 6 pm. The Texans , a NCAA DII squad, come into the game ranked No. 7 in the American Football Coaches Association top-25 poll. That is the highest ranking to start the year for the school. The Texans went 10-0 in 2018, capturing the program’s first outright Lone Star Conference championship. The Texans advanced three rounds in the NCAA Division II playoffs.
“I have told everybody all year that Tarleton will be the second most talented team we play all year,” Carthel said. “I think they will have more talent then any team we see in the Southland. They have tremendous players. We ran up against them twice last year [at Texas A&M Commerce]. There are very few times in the past 6 years we showed up and didn’t have the better team and it happened to us twice last year. We know we have to improve a lot between now and next Saturday to have a chance."
Carthel said the main focus of his week will be with special teams. One of the more odd plays to have happened in a football game came early with Max Quick having his punt blocked by his own player.
“I put the special teams in a bad spot,” Carthel said. "We wanted to play smart, play tough and play hard. We did two of the three. There were several plays where we made miscues. On offense we have to find our rhythm. At times we looked good and others we looked off. We clean up those little details and they are all fixable mistakes.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.