Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A quiet and warm end to your Sunday will lead into a sunny and warm start to your Labor Day. Mostly sunny skies and temps in the lower to middle 70s for your Monday morning. Temperatures will warm up quickly, nearing 90 degrees right after the lunchtime hour, then topping off near 95 degrees during the heat of the day. While not as humid as we usually are, heat indices could feel closer to 100 degrees for a few spots across East Texas so if you have any outdoor activities planned for tomorrow it’d be best to keep an eye on the little ones and make sure you’re staying hydrated. A stray shower is possible tomorrow afternoon, otherwise, we’re looking to start a dry streak for East Texas. Our weather pattern will really quiet down starting tomorrow and lasting throughout the workweek. Mostly sunny skies through Friday with afternoon highs in the middle 90s. A constant but calm wind from the east will keep humidity values a bit tamer, so it will feel at least slightly more comfortable than usual. Partly cloudy skies return by next Saturday as do scattered rain chances. Have a happy Labor Day tomorrow!