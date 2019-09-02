Angelina Beautiful Clean and City of Lufkin prepares for Tire Collection Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In efforts to help recycle and keep down on illegal dumping, Angelina Beautiful Clean is partnering with the City of Lufkin to collect tires for free for their Tire Collection Day event.
“We do have residents that have called and said I live out on a very remote county road and someone just dumped a bunch of tires on my property and I don’t know how to get rid of it,” said Jennifer La Court, Executive Director of Angelina Beautiful Clean.
The Angelina County Sheriff Office said the reason many people dump tires onto other people’s property is because they have to pay to dispose of them.
“When it comes to a large number of tires that’s a lot of cost, especially if someone may have stolen them from a tire store, they are not going to expose themselves because they will have to give their name,” said Captain Lenderman.
Captain Lenderman said tires can be taken to the landfill recycle center or any tire store to be disposed of.
If not, those responsible could be charged.
“It’s punishable by fine and jail time and depending on the seriousness of the offense whether it’s one tire or hundreds of tires. We had a case a while back where a couple of subjects were actually dumping hundreds of tires,” said Captain Lenderman.
The Tire Collection Day will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 500 Southpark Dr., Lufkin, TX 75901 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
The first eight of regular tires are free, additional car and light truck tires are accepted but will cost $2.00 for each tire, and semi-truck tires will cost five-dollars each.
Car and small engine batteries can also be disposed of at this year’s event.
