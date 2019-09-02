Angelina County seeks volunteers for fourth annual Airfest

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The fourth annual Angelina County Airfest will take place at the end of the month.
Organizer Brian Crews said they are in need of 20-30 volunteers to help out from September 27-29.
This year the festival will feature Randy Ball (Mig 17), Jeremy Holt (Pitts Pegasus), Justin Lewis (MicroJet), Mike Galloway (Extra 300), Kevin Miller (L19 Bird Dog), and headline acts Kyle Franklin Comedy and Dracula Biplane.
Tickets can be purchased at Lufkin Convention and Visitors Bureau, Austin Bank, Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce or at the Angelina County Airport.
The airshow is Sept. 28 and 29.
