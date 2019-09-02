First Alert: Starting off September hot and dry in East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Burn bans are currently in effect for Houston, Rusk, and Trinity counties in Deep East Texas until further notice. You can stay up-to-date with our burn ban list via our KTRE First Alert weather mobile app.
High pressure will dominate our weather landscape this week, which means we will be in store for hot and dry weather throughout the Piney Woods.
Thankfully, the humidity levels will be a tad lower as a northeasterly breeze will keep the muggy air well offshore over the next several days. This will keep the heat indices under control despite the hot temperatures.
With daytime highs expected to soar into the upper 90′s, we will be running about five-to-seven degrees warmer than normal for early September with no rain in sight.
