Lufkin boy selected for trip to Disney World

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin boy’s dream will soon come true. The 9-year-old boy has been selected to go on a trip of a lifetime.
Thanks to The Kidd Kraddick Morning Radio Show, he and his family will get to visit Walt Disney World for a week.
Since the age of three, Brandon Bizzell had just one wish.
“When he was little, he would like stand close to the TV and watch Mickey Mouse club. And so as he grew every morning when I would have to get his clothes on him I would say ‘Brandon come on you have to get your clothes on’ he would say ‘why? Are we going to Disney?’” said Belinda Moore, his nurse.
A wish that is now becoming a reality to spend a few magical days in Florida.
“We’re going to Disney world and so we, me and Rueben will like to go on princess rides. We never went on princess rides,” Brandon said.
Moore nominated Brandon for the Kidd's Kids Trip back in June, and Monday came the surprise announcement.
"We all just cried. Makes me want to cry thinking about it so now we can literally say Brandon you are going to Disney World," Moore said.
His mother, Nicole said Brandon was born with Charge syndrome.
"It is a chromosomal disorder. A genetic disorder. It affects the chromosome 7. He was born with it." Nicole said.
The disorder causes multiple health issues including heart defects to ear abnormality and partial blindness and deafness.
When he was 6-months-old, medical doctors told Brandon’s parents, “He would roll, never talk, never do anything,” Nicole said.
Taking care of Brandon became the family's mission and now, a new mission to have fun.
"It's overwhelming. It's a blessing," Nicole said.
The family will make their trip to Florida in November.
