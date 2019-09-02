Week 2 Red Zone Shedule

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - There were plenty of big moments this past week with another high school football season getting underway.
Week 2 in East Texas is highlighted by two long-time rivalries. In the Red Zone Game of the Week, it will be the 108th meeting between Longview and Marshall. The Lobos survived a thriller with Lufkin Friday night while a crazy rain delay did not help Marshall as they were upset by Tyler Lee.
It is also the 101st meeting between Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Both teams come into the game off of 3-point losses.
Here is the complete schedule.
Red Zone Game of the Week
Marshall vs Longview @ Longview Friday Sept.6, 7:30pm
Friday Sept.6
5A
Lufkin vs Nacogdoches @ Nacogdoches 7:30pm
Jacksonville vs Palestine @ Palestine 7:30pm
Whitehouse vs Chapel Hill @ Tyler’s Rose Stadium 7:30pm
Kilgore vs Hallsville @ Hallsville 7:30pm
Lindale vs Forney @ Forney 7:30pm
Mt Pleasant vs North Lamar (Paris) @ North Lamar 7:30pm
Sulphur Springs vs Lovejoy @ Lovejoy 7:30pm
Pittsburg vs Pine Tree @ Pine Tree 7:30pm – Bob or Arthur
4A
Liberty-Eylau vs Carthage @ Carthage 7:30pm
Gilmer vs Van @ Van 7:30pm
Bullard vs Spring Hill @ Spring Hill 7:30pm
Rusk vs Athens @ Athens 7:30pm
Fairfield vs Brownsboro @ Brownsboro 7:30pm
Mineola vs Canton @ Canton 7:30pm
Wills Point vs Ranchview @ Ranchview (Irving) 7:30pm
Pleasant Grove vs Henderson @ Henderson 7:30pm - Jayme
Jefferson vs Center @ Center 7:30pm
Huntington vs Diboll @ Diboll 7:30pm
Livingston vs Orangefield @ Orangefield 7:30pm
Jasper vs Bridge City @ Bridge City 7:30pm
3A
Arp vs Hughes Springs @Hughes Springs 7:30 PM
Edgewood vs Caddo Mills @ Caddo Mills 7:30 PM
Palestine Westwood vs Buffalo @ Buffalo 7:30 PM
Crockett vs Garrison @ Crockett 7:30 PM
Diboll vs Huntington @ Diboll 7:30 PM
Trinity vs Groveton @ Groveton 7:30 PM
Elkhart vs Frankston @ Elkhart 7:30 PM
Corrigan vs Centerville @ Centerville 7:30 PM
Newton vs Silsbee @ Silsbee 7:30 PM
Hemphill vs Buna @ Buna 7:30 PM
Emory Rains vs Malakoff 7:30 PM
Eustace vs Winona @ Winona 7:30 PM
Alba Golden vs Big Sandy @ Big Sandy 7:30 PM
Harmony vs Elysian Fields @ Harmony 7:30 PM
Grand Saline vs Palmer @ Palmer 7:30 PM
Quitman vs Scurry-Rosser @ Scurry-Rosser 7:30 PM
Troup vs Carlilse @ Carlilse 7:30 PM
Waskom vs West Rusk @ West Rusk 7:30 PM
Daingerfield vs Tatum @ Tatum 7:30 PM
New Diana vs White Oak @White Oak
Ore City vs Joaquin @ Joaqin 7:30 PM
Mt. Vernon vs Farmersville @ Farmersville 7:30 PM
Gladewater vs Atlanta @ Atlanta 7:30 PM
Sabine vs Shelbyville @ Sabine 7:30 PM
Winnsboro vs Queen City @ Winnsboro 7:30 PM
2A
Mt. Enterprise vs Cushing @ Cushing 7:30 PM
Overton vs Union Grove @ Union Grove
Colmesneil vs Dewyville @ Dewyville 7 PM
Grapeland vs Cayuga @ Cayuga 7:30 PM
Lovelady vs Tenaha @ Tenaha 7:30 PM
Madisonville @ Woodville 7:30 PM
Groveton vs Trinity @ Groveton 7:30 PM
West Sabine vs Beckville @ Beckville 7:30 PM
Harleton vs James Bowie @ James Bowie 7:30 PM
Alto vs Timpson @ Timpson 7:30 PM
Hawkins vs All Saints @ Hawkins 7:30 PM
Cross Roads vs Axtell @ Cross Roads 7:30 PM
Como-Pickton vs Detroit 7:30 PM
Linden-Kildare vs Clarksville @ Clarksville 7:30 PM
1A
Apple Springs vs Leveretts Chapel @ Leveretts Chapel 7 PM
Chester vs Trinity School of Texas (Longview) @ Trinity School of Texas 7 PM
Fruitvale vs Longview Christian @ Longview Christian 7 PM
Union Hill vs Dallas Christian @ Dallas Christian 7:30 PM
Private Schools
Tyler Heat vs East Texas Christian Academy @ ETCA 5 PM
Grace Community vs Redwater @ Redwater 7:30 PM
Brook Hill vs John Paul II (Plano) @ John Paul II 7:30 PM
Willowbend vs King’s Academy Saturday 9/7 TBA
Saturday Sept. 7
Tyler Lee vs John Tyler @ Rose Stadium 7pm