First Alert: Unseasonably hot weather on the menu for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure will dominate our weather landscape this week, which means we will be in store for more hot and dry weather throughout the Piney Woods.
Thankfully, the humidity levels will be a tad lower as a northeasterly breeze will keep the muggy air well offshore over the next several days. This will keep the heat indices under control despite the hot temperatures.
With daytime highs expected to soar into the upper 90′s, we will be running about five-to-seven degrees warmer than normal for early September. It is possible we may hit the century mark for the first time this year by the end of the week, but it will be a close call, either way.
As we transition into next week, there are signs that the ridge of high pressure will break down, allowing some slightly deeper moisture to return to the Piney Woods. This will bring back a 20% chance of isolated showers to the forecast.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.