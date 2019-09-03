Red Zone Top 10 Week 2: Here are the teams you can’t miss

6. John Tyler 5A DI (0-1) Last Week 3: Yes, John Tyler lost to a 6A team in Mesquite Horn. Yes, Lufkin lost to a 6A team in Longview. The difference would be though that Lufkin came out looking a little more impressive then the Lions. That is not to say that JT is in trouble. This is a similar start to last year and JT made it all the way to the regional Finals. The Lions were hurt in the game by being outscored 22-0 in the third quarter. They will need to find a way to win against rival Tyler Lee on Saturday if they want to stay in the Top 10 for Week 3.