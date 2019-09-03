Rollover wreck on SH 103 in Angelina County slowing traffic

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Traffic on State Highway 103 East in Angelina County is slowing because of a rollover wreck that occurred in the 7500 block of the road Friday afternoon.
A pickup was pulling a camper trailer when the RV overturned and blocked one lane of traffic and part of another. Traffic is backed up a considerable distance from the scene of the wreck, and vehicles are being diverted onto the shoulder.
It did not look like anyone was injured in the wreck.
Motorists should use caution while traveling on that portion of SH 103 and expect delays.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.