Sabine County sheriff: Bone found in Toledo Bend came from an animal

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Part of the mystery has been solved. Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox said a forensic test on a bone found in the southern part of the Toledo Bend Reservoir Monday came from an animal, not a human.
Maddox told KTRE Tuesday that while the forensic test determined that the bone didn’t come from a human, they still don’t know what kind of animal it came from.
In a previous interview, Maddox said that bone was found in the southern part of the lake Monday. He said the bone was sent off to a forensics laboratory to determine whether it belonged to a human or an animal.
