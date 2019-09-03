Sabine County sheriff: Bone found in Toledo Bend came from an animal

Sabine County sheriff: Bone found in Toledo Bend came from an animal
Source: Sabine County Sheriff's Office Facebook (Source: Sabine County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Gary Bass | September 3, 2019 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 5:08 PM

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Part of the mystery has been solved. Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox said a forensic test on a bone found in the southern part of the Toledo Bend Reservoir Monday came from an animal, not a human.

Maddox told KTRE Tuesday that while the forensic test determined that the bone didn’t come from a human, they still don’t know what kind of animal it came from.

In a previous interview, Maddox said that bone was found in the southern part of the lake Monday. He said the bone was sent off to a forensics laboratory to determine whether it belonged to a human or an animal.

Previous story: Bone found in Toledo Bend Lake to be tested to determine if it’s human

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.