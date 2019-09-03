Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a beautiful summer day ahead! Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 90s with a light breeze from the east. Overnight we will cool to the low to mid-90s. Tomorrow and Thursday will be very similar days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 90s. Friday we bring around the potential of hitting the triple digits once again. For the weekend, Saturday will be clear, sunny, and dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Sunday we have a slight chance of seeing a stay afternoon shower come through but temperatures will still be in the mid-90s. The start of next workweek will bring mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the lower to mid-90s and the possibility for a light afternoon shower.