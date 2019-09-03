Zeke watch continues as week 1 opener with NY looms

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - Zeke watch continues as the season opener for the Cowboys approaches.
The Ezekeil Elliot saga has undoubtedly, minus a day or so of Andrew Luck retirement news, been the biggest story in the NFL during this year’s training camp cycle.
Elliot has two years left on his rookie deal but believes he deserves more money. The Cowboys seem to believe the pro bowler and 2018 NFL rushing leader is worth more but not as much as he thinks he is worth.
The team is preparing for their week one opponent, the New York Giants, as if Zeke will not be there. Jason Garrett seemed to say though that is Elliot does show up to Cowboys headquarters the team will begin to work him back into the system.
“Zeke is as capable as anybody I know," Garrett said at his Monday Press Conference. "He’s an experienced player, he’s been a really good player for us, he knows our system of football. I don’t think they’ll be a lot of learning there. He’s a smart guy, an instinctive guy. But again, that’s a hypothetical. We’re just focused on the guys we have right now. We’re going to go practice as well as we can the right way to prepare for the Giants.”
