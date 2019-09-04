Angelina College sign now on display at Lufkin High School

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A new Angelina College Sign is now on the campus of Lufkin High School.
Administrators from both Lufkin ISD and Angelina College posed for a picture in front of the new sign.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) designated Lufkin High School as an instructional site for Angelina College. This will allow Lufkin High School the flexibility to offer more selections of college courses to all students taking dual credit courses.
Students can take these courses at Lufkin High School with teachers who are also employed as adjunct instructors at Angelina College.
