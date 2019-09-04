City of Nacogdoches amends ordinances to allow curbside recycling business

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council has approved amendments that, for the first time, would allow commercial recycling haulers to operate within city limits.
Less than a month ago, Joe and Emily Dodson were ready to start-up Nacogdoches Recycling, the first commercial curbside recycling business for Nacogdoches.
The trouble was, city hall didn’t have any rules in place for such an enterprise. That’s when city attorney Jeff Davis, with the collaboration of the Dodsons, began what he called a “feverish attempt” to amend the solid waste ordinance.
“I think that this serves a very good example of the city working with the private sector to come up with a common sense solution that’s beneficial to both local business and our citizens," said Davis.
As the couple enters the application and permit process, Davis wanted to make it clear the new rules do not pertain to private citizens.
“If an individual at their home or at their business generates recyclable waste they have the absolute ability to take that waste to a recycling center without the need for a permit," Davis said.
The city encouraged primarily cardboard recycling since it bought a new baler to better market the recyclable. A cut in sales by a private curbside pickup is not anticipated.
“I’m sure some will take advantage of the situation and I don’t blame them,” said Cary Walker, public works manager for City of Nacogdoches ."So I really don’t think it’s going to hurt it."
The city has stopped recycling plastics. Walker said recent price lists showed a zero to minus $5 return. The Dodsons revenue will come from primarily subscription sales for the convenience of curbside pickup.
Emily Dodson told city council Wednesday night that she and her husband were ready to apply for the permit that’s required to operate in city limits. The couple said they’ll comment publicly about the new business after receiving the permit.
