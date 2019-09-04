East Texas Ag News: High temps expected to help with horse fly problems

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Many livestock producers across the state have been reporting problems with lots of horse flies to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension entomologists.
One entomologist says this years reports of infestations are the highest she’s ever experienced.
County extension agents speculate that all the rain over the last few years has created thriving environmental conditions for higher horse fly numbers.
If you’ve experienced a problem with horse flies, there is good news. Right now the temperatures are so high that it’s considered inhospitable for the pests. But they could return when temperatures this fall.
Horse flies are not host-specific and will feed on both human and animal hosts.
Like mosquitoes, only female horse flies bite because they need the host’s blood for egg production. But unlike mosquitoes, horse flies only bite and feed once a day.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.