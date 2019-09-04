First Alert: Remaining hot and dry as we flirt with the century mark

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure will dominate our weather landscape this week, which means we will be in store for more hot and dry weather throughout the Piney Woods under mostly sunny skies.
With the heat ridge strengthening overhead by the end of the week, we will be flirting with the century mark. So far, the Angelina County Airport has yet to reach triple digits so far this summer, but that will be in serious jeopardy as temperatures continue to soar in our part of the state.
With daytime highs expected to climb into the upper 90′s, we will be running about five-to-seven degrees warmer than normal for early September.
To compound the problem, rain chances will remain out of the forecast until the middle of next week, which means the ground and soil moisture content will become more depleted in the days ahead.
As we transition into next week, there are signs that the ridge of high pressure will break down, allowing some slightly deeper moisture to return to the Piney Woods. This will bring back a 20% chance of isolated showers to the forecast by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
