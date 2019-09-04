Hudson police urge residents to be on look out for suspicious activity

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Police Department is urging the town’s residents to report any suspicious activity or people.
“Any legitimate salesperson from Oncor or Reliant Energy will have a photo ID and will be happy to show you their photo ID,” a post on the Hudson Police Department Facebook page stated. “If you suspect something or someone, call 911.”
The post also went on to recommend that people remove any valuables from their vehicles before locking them at night. It also urged people to close their garage doors at night.
Several people commented under the post and said that men dressed as representatives of electric companies paid visits to their homes within the past few days.
Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said that ACSO deputies are currently investigating a string of recent vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Huntington and Pollok areas. He said sheriff’s office is attempting to identify the suspect or suspects in the incidents.
