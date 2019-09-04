Lufkin First United Methodist Church helping with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -An East Texas church is helping with relief efforts for those who have already been impacted by hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
Lufkin First United Methodist Church, in partnership with United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), will provide hurricane victims with cleaning kits, water and food.
Pastor Jerome Brimmage explained why it's important for them to lend a helping hand.
“We know here in Texas what hurricanes can do. Even as recently as Hurricane Harvey, the devastation of the flood waters that come and the displacement of people’s homes that never flooded and literally everything that they own have been ruined,” said Pastor Brimmage.
If you would like to lend a helping hand to those who have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian, you may visit here for more information.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.