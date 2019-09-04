Lufkin police identify man killed in Tuesday’s crash

By Dorothy Sedovic | September 4, 2019 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 11:35 AM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released the identity of the man killed in a car crash on Tuesday night.

According to Jessica Pebsworth, a spokesperson for the Lufkin Police Department, 31-year-old Jonathan Durrell Cole, of Lufkin, was killed after his car collided with a tree in the 1500 block of Tulane Drive.

Pebsworth reported on Tuesday night the crash occurred when the driver of a Camaro lost control of his vehicle. He reportedly drifted, overcorrected and left the roadway, striking a tree in a residential yard.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Billy Ball. No one else was in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

