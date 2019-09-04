EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another warm start, but with slightly lower humidity, temperatures are dropping into the lower 70s this morning. Expect sunny skies and another hot afternoon ahead. High temperatures today will reach the upper 90s again. More of the same over the next few days with high temperatures getting close to the triple digits by the end of the work week. Southeast winds return to the forecast Friday which will cause the humidity levels to gradually rise through the weekend. Hot and humid to start next week with no real chance for rain to cool things off much at all, but as high pressure begins to weaken over the region by midweek, temperatures will fall a couple of degrees.