One killed after vehicle leaves road, strikes tree in yard

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - One person was killed in a wreck on Tuesday night.
Lufkin police say that they received a call about a wreck that had happened just before 9 p.m. They say that the wreck was in the 1500 block of Tulane Drive. A man apparently lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, striking a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
Police are still at the scene. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.