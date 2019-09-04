San Augustine’s week 1 performance has the team looking like state title contenders

San Augustine, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Wolves know what it’s like to see a state title appearance on the horizion. Two years in a row Head Coach Marty Murr has gotten his team to the state semifinals with a chance to go to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
This year the team came out of the gates hot and looked really good in week 1 action. The Wolves put up 38 points in the first quarter of their game against Big Sandy. They ultimately won 77-7.
“We showed up and made sure people knew we were not playing with them this year and we were ready,” quarterback Jayden Hicks said.
The Wolves looked like a different team then last year where they were down at half to Big Sandy.
“I told some people that we were fixing to put up some big scores,” running back TiJay Thomas-Davis said. “I told some people we were going to put up some big scores.”
There was not much that did not go San Augustine’s way in the game.
“We did really good. Coach was very proud of us. He said that was the best game we had in his five years here," defensive tackle Eulalio Carranza said. "
His coach agrred.
“We executed and everyone knew their job and I thought overall the grades were higher then a normal week 1 game.”
The Wolves now have to work hard for their week 3 opponent Garrison. Having a week 2 bye will allow them to get some scouting in on Garrison and Tenaha, their next two opponents. Both teams they are familiar with - playing each team twice last year.
“The road fore this region goes through that district. Last year we played five playoff games and three were from that district so there is a good chance we will play them again.”
