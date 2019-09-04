Ezekiel Elliot arrives in Dallas, no deal announced Tuesday night

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Ezekiel Elliot has not accepted a contract offer with the Dallas Cowboys ... as far as the public knows, at least.
Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux spoke to ESPN on Tuesday, saying that Zeke showed he’s committed by returning to Dallas, and that they “didn’t come here not to do a deal.” However, as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, no announcement had been made regarding any agreement between Zeke and the 'Boys.
Elliot and the Cowboys have been negotiating since before Cowboys training camp. Elliot was not in attendance at the camp.
Can’t get enough of the Cowboys? Visit our Cowboys Camp page to relive the excitement.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.