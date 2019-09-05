Alcohol Drug and Abuse Council raise awareness for Recovery Month

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -For fifteen years, Jeremy Alexander battled with a drug addiction.
But thanks to the Alcohol Drug and Abuse Council in Lufkin, he is now on the road to recovery.
“I battled with addiction to meth for the better part of my life at least 15 years and through the drug court program they got me into ADAC and man my life has totally turned around, they sent me to treatment and got me the help I needed,” said Alexander.
Through the program, coping skills are taught and counselors are onsite to help provide resources, which Alexander said has been a great benefit for him.
“It’s got me involved with doing things with other sober people and stuff and people that are on the same path that I am it kind of got me out of a rut that I was in in and got me on a new road to travel down with people with like minded folks that want the same thing out of life,” said Alexander.
Bob Sanders, Recovery coach for ADAC will celebrate 33 years of being clean and sober this December.
“I had a plan for suicide, my life had gone that far down, and it was a good plan and by the grace of God I didn’t have to go through with it. I went to a meeting the next night and things started changing and I got some hope,” said Sanders.
Alexander said now his goal is to encourage others that are battling addiction to seek help.
“If anybody is listening out there your life is worth it, there is so much better of a life out there for you and you just have to ask for help and you have to want to it and if I can do it you can do it,” said Alexander.
This Friday, Alexander will be two years sober and will be finished with ADAC recovery program in February.
Recovery day in the Park will be held on September 28th at Kiwanis Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be speakers, lunch, booths, games and activities.
