Angelina County sheriff’s deputies still searching for burglary suspect who fled traffic stop

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office have obtained multiple arrest warrants for a burglary suspect who fled a traffic stop and then ran from law enforcement on foot on Thursday.
According to a post by Sgt. A Noel on Sheriff Greg Sanches’ Facebook page, ACSO deputies spotted the suspect vehicle in numerous recent Angelina County burglaries on U.S. Highway 69 North at about 12:48 p.m. Thursday.
The deputies followed the vehicle for a short amount of time and tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and evaded the ACSO deputies.
Deputies followed the vehicle into the High Pointe Apartment complex on Loop 287 where the vehicle traveled to the rear of the complex before coming to a stop,” the Facebook post stated.
The driver, who has been identified as Taurus Roberson, bailed out and started running toward Loop 287, the Facebook post stated. The ACSO deputies chased him, but they lost sight of Roberson when he allegedly ran behind the Pepsi Bottling facility and into a wooded area.
While Roberson was running from the ACSO deputies, he dropped a handgun near an apartment building, and it was found by a concerned citizen, the Facebook post stated.
“A check of the serial number showed that the firearm was stolen during a recent vehicle burglary that occurred in Angelina County on 09/04/2019,” the Facebook post stated. “An inventory of Roberson’s vehicle showed numerous items that are possibly stolen as well.”
ACSO deputies have filed multiple arrest warrants on Roberson, including evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest, and theft of a firearm. The Facebook post stated that multiple other charges related to burglaries are expected to be filed in the next few days.
