Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating series of vehicle and home burglaries in Huntington

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Early Wednesday morning, shortly before 5 a.m. Amy Warren’s husband discovered the door to their truck was open.
After reviewing footage from their camera, Warren saw this man walking to her car attempting to break in.
“Stuff like that you never expect to see someone and then a strange man walks out of the dark, it’s a little bit spooky, it’s very jarring for your family, it makes you feel unsafe and right now there is a lot of people that feel unsafe,” said Warren.
In efforts to help warn residents in her neighborhood, Warren made a Facebook post and realized she wasn’t alone.
“But we realized that there was a big string of these, and it was all over the community, there was some out on Highway 7, Edwards Loop, on John Mondisette and the people that do have cameras these are the same guys,” said Warren.
The Angelina County Sheriff Office said that the summer time is when they have a huge problem with vehicle break-ins.
“And what they’ll do is they will just go through yards and stuff and they just pull on door handles and what they are looking for are the cars that’s not locked because if they start breaking out windows it will make noise and make dogs bark,” said Captain Lenderman.
Captain Lederman encourages all residents to be aware of their surroundings, lock car doors and remove any valuable items from your vehicle.
