East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers all weight class averages of feeder steers ended a full two-to-three dollars higher.
Feeder heifer averages ended firm. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Market report in Crockett.
Slaughter cows were steady to one dollar lower with slaughter bulls trending three dollars lower. According to the market report buyer interest was strong with good activity on all feeder calf classes.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were mostly steady compared to last week.
The hay demand has also recovered since the feeder cattle markets across the state have started to stabilize. Producers in west, central and south Texas are starting to supplement livestock as range conditions continue to decline. That’s due to the extreme heat and lack of moisture.
