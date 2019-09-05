First Alert: Making a run toward the century mark as the heat remains relentless

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure will dominate our weather landscape over the next few days, which means we will be in store for more hot and dry weather throughout the Piney Woods under mostly sunny skies.
With the heat ridge strengthening overhead by the end of the week, we will be flirting with the century mark. So far, the Angelina County Airport has yet to reach triple digits so far this summer, but that will be in serious jeopardy as temperatures are expected to top out right around 100 degrees on Friday and continuing through the weekend.
The hot and dry weather will last through the weekend and into early next week.
As we transition into next week, though, there are signs that the ridge of high pressure will break down, allowing some low-end rain chances to creep back into the picture. At this time, we will introduce a 20% chance of isolated showers starting on Tuesday and lasting through the rest of the week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.