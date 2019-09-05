Kendre Miller earns ASB Player of the week Honors

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Mt.Enterprise’s Kendre Miller put up hugs numbers on his way to claiming the America State Bank Red Zone South Player of the week honors for week 1.
In a 56-20 win over Colmesneil Friday night, Miller rushed the ball 14 times for 412 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense he had 10 tackles and a forced fumble.
While Miller was excited for the news, he was quick to praise his linemen.
“You know the linemen tend to not get the credit and don’t really get an award so I try to tell the thanks after every play,” Miller said.
The district has just over 400 students from kindergarten to high school so Miller has become a role model to many. He doesn’t let the pressure get to him and he always makes sure he is setting a good example.
“I have little kids coming up to me asking for my autograph," Miller said. "Anything small here is big.”
His attitude is not a surprise to first year head coach Jeremy Jenkins.
“Really what sets him apart is his character,” Jenkins said. “I have never heard him say a negative thing about anyone. His work ethic is second to none.”
Despite being at a small school Miller has interest from Wyoming and Southern Miss. His love for football started when he was young watching the NFL on his family’s television. He has not looked back.
“I like Aaron Rodgers and how he plays,” Miller said. "I like his play style even though I am a running back. "
Miller and his teammates are looking for a district title this year. Their next opponents will be Cushing on Sept.6 at Cushing.
