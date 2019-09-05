Livingston woman who allegedly ‘squished’ baby chickens indicted

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - When a Polk County grand jury met last week, its members indicted a woman who was arrested after four baby chickens were found “squished” in her car.
Lauren Elizabeth Bonnette, 41, of Livingston, was indicted on four counts of cruelty to livestock animals - physical abuse.
Bonnette is currently being held in the Polk County Jail on unrelated charges that include obstructing a highway passageway, failure to appear, and warrants for permitting dogs to roam at large and failure to vaccinate. No bond amounts have been set for her current charges.
When Bonnette was arrested on April 20, she was charged with four counts of state-jail felony animal cruelty. She has since posted bail on a collective bond amount of $20,000 for those charges.
According to an arrest affidavit, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Hackberry Lane for an incident involving Bonnette and her husband.
When the deputy arrived, Bonnette was not there, and the husband talked about what “his day to day life is like with Bonnette” and said that she had been acting irrational, neglectful, and aggressive around her immediate family, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit also states that Bonnette’s two daughters said that while they were staying elsewhere, their mother killed two adult chickens and their pet rabbit.
When the PCSO deputy search Bonnette’s car, he found four dead baby chickens that appeared “squished,” according to the affidavit. It also appeared that the baby chickens had been dead for some time.
