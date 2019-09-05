Polk County grand jury indicts man accused in shooting death of 71-year-old woman

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury indicted a 75-year-old man on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a 71-year-old woman when it met last week.
According to a grand jury indictment list that East Texas News obtained Thursday, Willie Lee King was indicted for first-degree felony murder. He was arrested on the charge last February, and he has since posted bail on a bond amount of $100,000 and has been released from the Polk County Jail.
According to a previous East Texas News story, Polk County sheriff's deputies arrested Willie King in connection to the shooting death of Barbara King. Barbara King’s body was discovered at a home in the 1100 block of Summerall Road in the Sgeno community, which is southeast of Livingston, on Feb. 10.
Law enforcement did not specify what kind of relationship Willie King had with Barabara King.
After an inquest by Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Sarah Rasberry, Barbara King’s body was transported to Beaumont for an autopsy.
Previous story: Polk Co. deputies investigating shooting death of 71-year-old woman
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.