SFA Athletics Partners with Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas for Launch of the Youth Leadership Institute

From SFA Athletics
In a major announcement meant to impact the Nacogdoches community for generations to come, the Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics Department has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas to launch the Lumberjack Sports Institute's - Youth Leadership Institute (YLI) set to begin later this fall. Scheduled to take place over 10 months running alongside the academic school year from September-May, the YLI will adapt life skills programming typically reserved for the collegiate athlete and make it relevant for young people from ages 11-18 in the greater east Texas area.
Meeting monthly to focus on topics that the youth of today must navigate to be successful, the SFA Athletic Department will utilize the Lumberjack Sports Institute to leverage its athletes, facilities and coaches along with guest speakers at each event to create an environment unmatched anywhere in the country. Along with monthly meetings and the integration of the eSport Tailgate program following each seminar, the LSI will also host an end of the year Youth Leadership Gala Dinner and quarterly community service outreach projects to promote civic engagement.
"This is a great opportunity for the Athletics Department to give back and support our community in a meaningful and impactful way," commented SFA director of athletics Ryan Ivey. "As the sports leader of east Texas, it is imperative that we reach out into our local and regional communities to provide programming and opportunities that many students may not receive. Our global responsibility is to be a beacon for opportunity, visions and dreams, and I don't believe anyone is more capable of that in connecting and achieving these goals than the LSI, and our athletics department. We are excited for this opportunity and look forward to helping this program grow."
The Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas spans an area that reaches nine facilities in five counties with the projected impact of over 3,500 youth served. Mentorship, community service, youth leadership education and life skills development are at the core of value set held within the Boys & Girls Club programming.
"This is a great opportunity for the youth we serve across east Texas," explained Kevin Clayton, the director of The Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas. "The Boys & Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas strives to offer programs that help our youth become stronger leaders of tomorrow and the Lumberjack Sports Institute and Youth Leader Institute does just that. We look forward to partnering SFA to better serve the youth of Deep East Texas."
The program is $25 for youth to attend and online registration will be required as space will be limited with demand already very high. More details about the program, online registration and the curriculum may be found in the Programming Section of the Lumberjack Sports Institute's website at www.sfasportscience.com.
-SFA-
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.