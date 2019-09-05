Texas Governor issues executive orders following El Paso, Odessa shootings

Following the tragedies in El Paso and Odessa, Governor Greg Abbott today issued eight executive orders to help prevent further mass shootings by enhancing reporting requirements and ensuring law enforcement and the public have the training, tools, and resources they need to provide and respond to Suspicious Activity Reports. Today’s action by the governor is a starting point in the process to keep Texas communities safe. To further advance solutions and jumpstart legislative action, Governor Abbott will be releasing a report of findings and recommendations from the Texas Safety Commission meetings next week.