Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here’s a look at the weather where you live: We’ve got a hot and dry afternoon ahead here in East Texas. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping off in the triple digits this afternoon. One thing we can be thankful for is our calm north-northeast winds. This has really kept the humidity limited to a point, which is why our mornings have felt moderately pleasant given the pattern we are in. More sunshine and dry conditions to last through the weekend. Expect our mornings to start off in the lower to middle 70s and afternoons in the upper 90s to near 100-degree mark. We should start to see an overall weakness in the high pressure over East Texas as we start next week. While the middle 90s won’t go anywhere, this at least helps our chances to see a few isolated afternoon showers as we near the middle part of next week.