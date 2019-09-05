Timber blown down by April 13 tornado still going to mills

Nacogdoches, TEXAS (KTRE) - The April 13th tornadoes damaged more than 4,000 acres of timber in the Davy Crockett National Forest in Cherokee County.
In record time, the U.S. Forest Service saw that loggers got the necessary permits to remove the timber. Beginning in June a steady flow of loggers began hauling downed pine and hardwoods to local mills from the Davy Crockett National Forest blowdown.
G&S Lumber in Nacogdoches bought truck load after truck load and glad of it.
"We were about out of logs when it all started and that helped us build back some inventory,” recalled David Robinson, a retired forester. He now weighs in the log truck loads throughout the day at G & S.
G & S is still buying the blowdown timber off the Davy Crockett, as well as what's coming off private landholdings.
A wet summer, followed by extreme dryness, plus time is changing the look of the load.
"The sapwood, the part outside the heart, is beginning to get pretty soft, beginning to rot, but the heartwood is still good as ever for the products we cut here it's just fine," explained Robinson.
Mills producing building products expect a higher grade.
G&S plans to continue buying the blow down timber as long as it’s usable and available.
"We're getting just a little bit now. Not much. We were getting several loads a day. but it's down to not much anymore," Robinson has noticed.
Still it provides for smaller East Texas mills and helps mostly independent loggers. A positive, out of a devastating weather occurrence.
