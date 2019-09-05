Webxtra: SFA basketball player’s family in Bahamas is safe

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Nathan Bane, a student and basketball player at SFA, has family in the Bahamas.
He is glad that his immediate family and church family are safe, but he is concerned about so much loss in his community.
His father is a pastor and his church was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.
Many of his family, church family, and friends lost their homes. His family has very little now after the storm.
Bane will try to focus on his academic work and the school is working on a plan to deliver donations over to the Bahamas.
