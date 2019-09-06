Secret chef’s seasoning by ‘That Cook’n Guy’ Chef David Wallace

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef David Wallace shares a delicious, dependable blend for grilling or frying that can be used on meats, veggies, or even grilled fruits!
This is a simple recipe for a “cooks food coating” that you will use often on a variety of dishes. It utilizes seasonings that you probably have in your pantry right now. These spices can be purchased at any grocery and you can use the store brands which can be purchased for under one dollar, sometimes for even less. I use it on almost any meat, vegetables, and even on grilled fruits. I especially love it on chicken, salmon, or shrimp. Two of the spices are prepared from sweet peppers that are often smoked in the production process, chili powder and paprika. This will impart a char-grilled flavor to your dish. No need to “fire-up” a grill. You can prepare today’s dish on an electric grill or a frying pan on the stove. I love the good old fashion “iron skillet”.
That Cook’n Guy’s secret food coating recipe
1/4 cup cooking oil. I love olive oil. (NOT POPEYE'S GIRLFRIEND)
One teaspoon each of:
- Garlic Powder
- Black Pepper
- Dried Parsley Flakes
- Chili Powder
- Paprika
- Italian seasoning (it’s a blend of marjoram, thyme, basil, rosemary, and oregano)
- Worcestershire sauce
Salt to your taste. I use 1/4 teaspoon to this recipe. You may want less or none because Chili powder and Worcestershire sauce usually contains some salt.
Mix all together in a shallow bowl or dish. Coat all meats, vegetables, or fruits (such as sliced apples or pears).
Grill until done using a skillet, electric grill, or electric griddle.
Serve hot or chill meats after cooking and serve over your favorite pasta or green salad.
So many ways to enjoy this seasoning mixture.
