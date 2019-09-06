Secret chef’s seasoning by ‘That Cook’n Guy’ Chef David Wallace

This is a simple recipe for a “cooks food coating” that you will use often on a variety of dishes. It utilizes seasonings that you probably have in your pantry right now. These spices can be purchased at any grocery and you can use the store brands which can be purchased for under one dollar, sometimes for even less. I use it on almost any meat, vegetables, and even on grilled fruits. I especially love it on chicken, salmon, or shrimp. Two of the spices are prepared from sweet peppers that are often smoked in the production process, chili powder and paprika. This will impart a char-grilled flavor to your dish. No need to “fire-up” a grill. You can prepare today’s dish on an electric grill or a frying pan on the stove. I love the good old fashion “iron skillet”.