TxDOT’s 10-year road projects released through 2020 Unified Transportation Program

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS (KTRE) - A glance into the future for Texas motorists can be found within the 2020 Unified Transportation Program.
The 10-year projection for the Lufkin District is what Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin District spokesperson Rhonda Oaks is reviewing.
“A lot of these plans through the Lufkin district will bring the roadways up to interstate standards,” Oaks said. “As we all know, we’re doing section by section as we can and as we have funding.”
Like the South loop flyover in Nacogdoches.
Roadway office trailers are in place, with construction soon to follow.
Still on the concept board are four multi-segment projects on Highway 59 and Highway 259, north of Nacogdoches. The roads, if funded, will be upgraded to four-lane freeway standards.
“You don’t have turnarounds. You don’t have entry-exit roads from the main lanes. You have frontage roads on each side,” Oats explained.
And no horseshoe exits which when taken at a high speed can lead to accidents.
Such an accident happened Friday morning at the Nacogdoches loop exit to Highway 259 north, one area listed in the 2020 project list.
“We recognize it can be redone and provide a safer, accessible route and it will be interstate standards,” Oats said.
Highway 59, which will become Interstate 69, is the district’s major corridor, but there are other district needs.
The 2020 UTP projects include a continuous left turn lane on Highway 259 to the Rusk County line. This comes after so many were killed on the highway, including a Nacogdoches County peace officer.
Also on the 2020 Unified Transportation Program list is the Corrigan Relief Route, which is another Highway 59 project.
Funding projections are included with each proposed project, but have not been secured. Engineering and environmental studies happen first. Then funding is requested.
