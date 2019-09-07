Sheriff: Disturbance leads to deputy-involved shooting in Etoile, suspect dead

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A suspect is dead after a disturbance call lead to an deputy-involved shooting in the Etoile community.
According to a Facebook live video from Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, deputies were called to a disturbance where a suspect had possibly stabbed someone.
The sheriff said the suspect then attempted to hijack several vehicles in the area.
The sheriff said deputies found the suspect near the intersection of FM 226 and Highway 103. An altercation occurred and that led to a shooting, the sheriff said.
Deputies did everything they could to save the suspects life, but he was pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured.
Authorities will remain on the scene for the next several hours. Texas Rangers are also on scene investigating the shooting.
Sheriff Bridges said more information will be released at a later date.
